Nov 16 Visibilia Editore SpA

* Said on Tuesday it proposes to delist the company from the AIM Italia market of the Italian stock exchange

* The board made the decision also following the results of the 1.0 million euro ($1.07 million) capital increase ended in October, subscribed for 36,269 euro by the market and for 688,593 euros by its shareholder Visibilia Editore Holding

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)