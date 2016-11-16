Nov 16 Colas Sa

* 9M consolidated revenue 8.12 billion euros ($8.70 billion) versus 8.93 billion euros year ago

* 9M operating income 202 million euros versus 195 million euros year ago

* Revenue for 2016 is expected to be down some 4 pct at constant scope and exchange rates

* Improved profitability in 2016 is confirmed

* 9M consolidated net profit attributable to the group 167 million euros versus 189 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fEw4Xs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)