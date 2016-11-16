BRIEF-GoldX International negotiates acquisition of steel company
* Said on Wednesday begun final negotiations to acquire a steel company
DUBAI Nov 16 Egypt-based investment bank EFG Hermes is seeing foreign interest in Egyptian treasury bills, Chief Executive Karim Awad said on Wednesday.
The bank is "seeing evidence of investor interest in treasury bills which will be of extreme importance to the government in growing bond yields and supporting the currency going forward," Awad told reporters in response to questions about foreign investor interest in Egypt following its currency flotation early this month. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Susan Fenton)
BRUSSELS, Jan 26 Greece outperformed its fiscal targets last year and is likely to meet fiscal goals this year, putting it on track to meet its primary surplus target in 2018, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
* To pay dividend of 0.1371 euros per share on February 15 Source text for Eikon: