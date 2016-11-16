Nov 16 CI Games SA :

* Said on Tuesday that following bookbuilding process its management board set issue price of its series G shares for 22.7 zlotys per share

* Under the issue decided to offer 570,000 series G shares

* Decided to raise capital via series G shares private issue on Nov. 14

($1 = 4.1309 zlotys)