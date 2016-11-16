BRIEF-Alphabet's Verily announces $800 mln investment by Temasek
* Verily Life Sciences announces $800 million investment by Temasek
Nov 16 Mabion SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net loss of 6.5 million zlotys ($1.57 million) versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Said its management board decided to withdraw the company's financial forecasts published in 2010, decided not to publish financial forecasts
($1 = 4.1357 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Philips and BSCHS (Bon Secours Charity Health System) announce 180 million dollar, long-term strategic partnership to support transformation of patient care and build healthier communities
* J&J says on investor call it has two year agreement not to sell on the open market any equity stake in actelion research and development unit