UPDATE 2-Unilever ends 2016 with sales growth below estimates on India, Brazil
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
Nov 16 Prudential
* CEO Wells says sees "significant" growth opportunities across Asia, Europe, U.S.
* CFO Nicandrou says Solvency II surplus at end-Oct 11.5 billion pounds, ratio 189 percent.
* CFO says product and pricing changes have more than offset rate moves.
* CFO says Indonesia sales still "relatively subdued".
* CFO says U.S. annuity market still "disrupted" following Dept. of Labor ruling.
* CFO says U.S. DoL ruling is "not an earnings event".
* CFO says asset management unit has seen encouraging Q3 flows; external assets buoyed by market gains.
* CFO says Eastspring seeing "small drift away" from higher fee business.
* Asia head Tony Wilkey says on track to achieve 2017 objectives; onboarding 5,000 new customers a day.
* Asia CEO Lilian Ng says seeing "robust demand" for insurance in Hong Kong. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term