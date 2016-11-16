Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 I2S SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenue of 3.0 million euros ($3.2 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago
* Remains confident in its ability to maintain, in 2016, the growth dynamics of its turnover already recorded over the first 9 months Source text: bit.ly/2f3qsYp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)