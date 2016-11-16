Nov 16 CI Games SA :

* Said on Monday that its management board resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of series G shares

* To issue no less than 100,000 and no more than 1.1 million series G shares via private offer

* Plans to allocate major part of proceeds to be raised through series G shares issue to global marketing of "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)