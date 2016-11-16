BRIEF-Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed
* Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed
Nov 16 PBG SA :
* Said on Tuesday that following registration of its capital increase through series H shares issue under conversion of debt into shares within the arrangement with creditors, Jerzy Wisniewski acquired 173,148,310 series H shares at 0.02 zloty per share
* After the conversion of privileged series A shares and acquisition of series H shares, Jerzy Wisniewski owns 177,029,534 shares of the company representing 22.97 pct stake
* Before registration of the company's capital increase and statute changes, Jerzy Wisniewski, together with his wife Malgorzata Wisniewska, owned 27.17 pct of stake
* Under the arrangement with creditors, Bank Zachodni WBK SA acquired 61,332,520 shares of the company
* After the transaction, Bank Zachodni WBK holds 7.96 pct stake in PBG
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1507 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Illinois power generating company's reorganization plan confirmed
NEW YORK, Jan 25 A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.