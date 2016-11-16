UPDATE 2-Sky plans loyalty scheme to tackle customer retention as soccer costs hit profit
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
Nov 16 Rolls-Royce
* Says civil orders lower this year but deferrals and cancellations remain modest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
LONDON, Jan 26 British fund firm Aberdeen Asset Management said on Thursday it welcomed a decision by Imperial Brands to ditch a proposal to change pay plans for its directors at the firm's impending annual meeting.
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance