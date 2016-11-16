BRIEF-Virgin Media says gets regulatory approval for UTV Ireland deal
Nov 16 Virgin Media:
* Virgin Media - Has received regulatory and competition approval to acquire UTV Ireland, nation's newest free-to-air commercial broadcaster
* Virgin Media - Agreement also includes a comprehensive 10 year output deal in ireland for itv produced programming
* Virgin Media - Purchase price is expected to be funded through existing liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
