Nov 16 Virgin Media:

* Virgin Media - Has received regulatory and competition approval to acquire UTV Ireland, nation's newest free-to-air commercial broadcaster

* Virgin Media - Agreement also includes a comprehensive 10 year output deal in ireland for itv produced programming

* Virgin Media - Purchase price is expected to be funded through existing liquidity