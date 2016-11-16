UPDATE 2-Sky plans loyalty scheme to tackle customer retention as soccer costs hit profit
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
Nov 16 RSA
* Unveils new UK commercial lines business model, to create two new divisions.
* Says two new divisions will be called Global Risk Solutions and Commercial Risk Solutions.
* Change effective immediately.
* Also appoints Finlay Smith, currently UK Commercial Underwriting and Pricing Director, to new role of Chief Underwriting Officer for the UK & International region. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Shares price steady, underpinned by Murdoch bid (Recasts, adds quotes, analyst, shares)
LONDON, Jan 26 British fund firm Aberdeen Asset Management said on Thursday it welcomed a decision by Imperial Brands to ditch a proposal to change pay plans for its directors at the firm's impending annual meeting.
* Analysts doubt Lonmin's ability to deliver on sales guidance