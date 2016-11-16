Nov 16 RSA

* Unveils new UK commercial lines business model, to create two new divisions.

* Says two new divisions will be called Global Risk Solutions and Commercial Risk Solutions.

* Change effective immediately.

* Also appoints Finlay Smith, currently UK Commercial Underwriting and Pricing Director, to new role of Chief Underwriting Officer for the UK & International region.