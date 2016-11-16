BRIEF-Exemplar Genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
Nov 16Biosintez :
* Reported on Tuesday 9-month net loss to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 41.2 million roubles ($630,499.66) versus loss of 12.8 million roubles year
* 9-month revenue to RAS of 2.06 billion roubles versus 2.29 billion roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/2fwoU9V
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.3450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Exemplar genetics awarded subcontract to advance new therapeutic models for sickle cell disease
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
* Venbio select advisor llc releases presentation detailing "urgent case for change at Immunomedics" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: