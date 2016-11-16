UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Myasokombinat Irkutskiy :
* Reported on Tuesday 9-month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 419.3 million roubles ($6.40 million) versus 591.2 million roubles year ago
* 9-month net profit to RAS of 63.7 million roubles versus loss of 59.8 million roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2fwqVmo
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.5050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources