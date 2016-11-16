UPDATE 2-Unilever ends 2016 with sales growth below estimates on India, Brazil
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
Nov 16 Prudential's
* U.S. head Barry Stowe says well placed to benefit as U.S. rules on retirement investment drive "flight to quality" amid strong market growth outlook.
* Says to benefit as U.S. financial advisors offer more guaranteed income products; sees it as "huge opportunity".
* Says planned Department of Labor fiduciary rules may change ahead of implementation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Shares have worst day in almost a year (Adds details on spreads business, background)
* Kaz Minerals new output exceeds expectations (Adds detail, copper price, analyst comment, updates share price)
* Diageo ceo says prudent to assume environment in brazil is not getting better in near term