Nov 16 Engie Sa :
* France's Engie does not aim to play a role in Norway's
Arctic Barents Sea and will be looking to swap exploration
licences in this area for licences near existing infrastructure
and fields, Engie's Norway manager, Cedric Osterrieth, told an
industry conference in Stavanger on Wednesday
* The firm will keep stake in the Snoehvit field in the
Barents Sea, he added
* The Cara oil and gas discovery, that was made earlier this
year, is "absolutely economic" and "quite easy to develop," he
said
* The firm aims to hand in the development plan for Cara
discovery by February 2019, and start production "as soon as
possible thereafter"
* A subsea tie-back to the Gjoea field is the most likely
concept he said
* Partners in Cara, which is estimated to contain between 25
and 70 million barrels of oil equivalents, are Idemitsu,
Tullow Oil and Wellesley Petroleum
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)