Nov 16 Engie Sa :

* France's Engie does not aim to play a role in Norway's Arctic Barents Sea and will be looking to swap exploration licences in this area for licences near existing infrastructure and fields, Engie's Norway manager, Cedric Osterrieth, told an industry conference in Stavanger on Wednesday

* The firm will keep stake in the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, he added

* The Cara oil and gas discovery, that was made earlier this year, is "absolutely economic" and "quite easy to develop," he said

* The firm aims to hand in the development plan for Cara discovery by February 2019, and start production "as soon as possible thereafter"

* A subsea tie-back to the Gjoea field is the most likely concept he said

* Partners in Cara, which is estimated to contain between 25 and 70 million barrels of oil equivalents, are Idemitsu, Tullow Oil and Wellesley Petroleum Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)