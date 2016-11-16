Nov 16 Enzymotec Ltd
* Enzymotec - Qtrly net revenues decreased 8.2% and 2.7% to
$11.4 million, compared to Q3 of 2015 and Q2 of 2016,
respectively
* Enzymotec Ltd. reports third quarter 2016 unaudited
financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $47.5 million to $49.5 million
* Enzymotec-On April 27, 2014,Neptune Technologies &
Bioresources,Co entered into settlement agreement under which
all civil actions against co dismissed
* On November 2, 2016, Neptune sent company a notice of
default and termination in respect of settlement agreement
