Nov 16 Faroe Petroleum Plc :

* Faroe Petroleum aims for a concept selection for the Brasse discovery off Norway by end-2017, first oil expected 2019/2020CEO, CEO Helge Hammer told an industry conference on Wednesday

* Faroe is operator of the licence with a 50 percent stake while Point Resources, owned by private equity investor HitecVision, owns the other half Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)