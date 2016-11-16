UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Mr Bricolage SA :
* Introduces new strategic plan called REBOND
* Plans to divest its 87 directly-owned stores to member-entrepreneurs whose know-how in operational management is a guarantee of their future performance
* This resizing of the integrated store portfolio will give the group additional leeway to invest and develop its business
* REBOND plans to accelerate the sale of part of the integrated stores portfolio to members and the closing of 17 integrated stores in a critical situation in 2017
* Some 30 stores are sold as they are within two years
* As of 2017, Mr. Bricolage Group plans to invest 13 million euros ($13.93 million) in another 30 shops before they will be sold
* Elimination of 238 of the group's 2,507 jobs
* Provisions related to the plan are estimated at around eur 65 million; these provisions will impact 2016 results Source text: bit.ly/2fwKBqn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources