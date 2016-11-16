LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Former UK prime minister David
Cameron said Brexit could provide opportunities for the UK
financial services sector and the US election result might also
benefit the industry, in a speech at an investor conference
hosted by private equity firm Carlyle Group.
Speaking at the event in London on Tuesday, Cameron gave his
views on a range of issues, part of his push to carve out a
career after leaving Westminster.
Cameron has hit the lucrative international speaking circuit
in recent weeks, giving similar talks at Blackstone Properties
in New York last week and Bain Capital in October, according to
press reports.
"He is on the circuit," a person familiar with the situation
said.
The Daily Mail reported on November 14 that Cameron was paid
£120,000 for his talk to Blackstone Properties.
Talking at the Carlyle event, Cameron outlined the possible
upsides of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which
he said could offer UK banks the possibility of disengaging from
EU regulation, according to people present at the event. This
includes potentially amending the EU's interpretation of the
Basel III capital rules, which are aimed at preventing another
financial crash. Capital requirements directive IV (or CRD IV)
is the EU's version of this international proposal.
As prime minister, Cameron campaigned against leaving the
EU.
Cameron also said that US President-elect Donald Trump could
water down US banking regulations, potentially including the
repeal of parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Act,
such as the Volcker Rule that forced banks to abandon
proprietary trading.
This could bring opportunities for banks operating in the
UK, as they will be situated between the two potentially
diverging regulatory regimes, Cameron said.
"He was talking about the complexity caused by
Trump and that you could have the US going one way, Europe
another way and the UK in the middle," said a senior investor
who attended the event.
Cameron also said that it was up to the City of London to
decide what it could live with post-Brexit and identify key
issues, whether that is the ability of banks to use
"passporting" to conduct business across the EU, amend
regulation or use visas when moving international staff.
Cameron stepped down from his seat in parliament on
September 12, less than three months after losing the Brexit
vote prompted him to quit as prime minister. He would have had
to detail his public speaking roles if he remained as an MP.
He said when he resigned that he wanted to support local
causes and charities as well as "continue to play a part in
public service and to make a real and useful contribution to the
country I love".
Cameron follows other former prime ministers into close
association with the financial services sector. Gordon Brown is
on international investment firm Pimco's global advisory board
and Tony Blair works as a special adviser to JP Morgan. John
Major was Carlyle Group's European chairman and remains a senior
adviser for Credit Suisse.
Cameron could not immediately be reached for comment.
