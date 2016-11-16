Nov 16 (IFR) - China's US$26trn debt mountain poses a threat to financial stability similar to that of securitised subprime mortgages and other perilous off-balance sheet lending in 2007, according to former UK financial regulatory boss Adair Turner.

"The debt of households, corporates and government in China has gone from 160% of GDP in 2007 to 240% in 2015, similar to the US and other advanced economies and far above other emerging market countries' levels," he said.

Turner, who was speaking as chairman of a working group at financial regulatory expert group the G30, warned that much of this debt was held off balance sheet such as in trust funds, and drew parallels to pre-credit crisis structures.

"Some of these structures and activities are eerily reminiscent of those seen in the developed world before 2008: the opaque links between banks and shadow banks and the unspecified commitment to provide liquidity support. The risks may be as great now as before the 2008 crisis," he said.

Turner was presenting a new G30 study titled 'Shadow banking and capital markets: risks and opportunities', which pointed to other areas of concern such as increased leverage, with fixed income arbitrage funds now borrowing 4.7 times their assets.

There were some areas of improvement, however. The report said a increase in corporates raising debt through bond issues or privately placed debt was less risky than the securitised structures seen before the crisis.

"This development could in principle represent a more stable and less risky form of credit extension than bank lending," said the study.

The G30 authors said the higher overall level of debt to GDP remained a risk to global financial stability.

"This rising real economy leverage in itself creates macroeconomic risks, but also makes it more important to identify whether the particular form of debt or the particular ways in which credit flows are intermediated or managed are contributing further to the inherent risks," it said.

It said regulators should look at the huge growth in dollar-denominated emerging market debt, which has nearly trebled to US$20trn over the last eight years; the role of asset managers in illiquid credit markets; as well as the particular structure of Chinese nonbank lending.

Turner said the Chinese authorities currently had capacity to bail out troubled borrowers and capital controls meant there was limited international lending to such debtors but said this needed careful monitoring.

"The Chinese authorities have essentially organised a form of bail-outs and are underpinning the system. But there are higher concerns that if there is more private debt and no capital controls then these issues could be linked to the rest of the system," he said.

"This could lead to a run on the rembini and have repercussions for financial stability. Then we would all be very worried indeed."

(Reporting by Christopher Spink, Editing by Gareth Gore)