BRIEF-Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of Keyzilen
* Auris Medical resumes enrollment in tactt3 phase 3 trial of keyzilen in acute and post-acute tinnitus
Nov 16 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :
* New rights issue oversubscribed
* Through the rights issue 774,984 new shares will be issued and Oncology Venture will thus be provided about 21.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million) after issue costs
* Issue costs amounted to about 1.1 million crowns
* Including subscription commitments, the new rights issue was signed to about 60.3 million crowns, representing a subscription rate of about 268 pct
($1 = 9.1809 Swedish crowns)
