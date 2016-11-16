Nov 16 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* New rights issue oversubscribed

* Through the rights issue 774,984 new shares will be issued and Oncology Venture will thus be provided about 21.4 million Swedish crowns ($2.33 million) after issue costs

* Issue costs amounted to about 1.1 million crowns

* Including subscription commitments, the new rights issue was signed to about 60.3 million crowns, representing a subscription rate of about 268 pct

