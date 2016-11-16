Nov 16 Axon Kids AB :

* Decides to carry out a rights issue

* The rights issue provides the company with 8.25 million Swedish crowns ($897,158.45) before transaction costs, at full subscription

* Six subscription rights entitle to subscribe for one share

* Subscription price is 5.50 crowns per share

* Rights issue comprises a maximum of 1,366,666 shares

* Subscription takes place from November 28 to December 15, 2016

($1 = 9.1957 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)