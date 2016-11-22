LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Uncleared swaps are set to move step
closer to their more efficient, centrally-cleared counterparts
following the launch by swap exchange operator trueEX of the
first venue for real-time execution of the products.
The new platform aims to improve transparency and deliver
efficiency savings in the face of new rules that require OTC
trades to be backed by collateral if they are not cleared by
central counterparties. Clients will be able to co-mingle
uncleared interest rate swaps with cleared swaps that are traded
on the trueEX swap execution facility, which has attracted 80
buyside firms and around 20 dealers.
"Execution of uncleared swaps has become very cumbersome and
painful for clients as a result of new margin rules, but the
market still matters as you have legacy portfolios and
exemptions as well as products, currencies and jurisdictions
that are not clearable," said Sunil Hirani, trueEX CEO.
According to a recent study from the Bank for International
Settlements, uncleared interest rate derivatives contracts total
more than US$100trn in gross notional outstanding and represent
25% of the total market for OTC interest rate derivatives.
"With the new platform, clients can enjoy the same benefits
they're getting on the cleared platform such as automation,
operational efficiency, better pricing and best execution," said
Hirani.
New margin rules implemented in the US, Canada and Japan,
and set to go live in Europe in early 2017, have brought
additional complexity to uncleared swaps trades. Participants
are required to contact dealers for pricing and collect
information around credit support annexes ahead of every trade.
The latest development provides a standardised electronic
protocol to communicate trade information, pricing, CSA details
and margin payments. Enabling real time execution, processing
and novation, the platform responds to buyside calls for lower
trading costs and a reduction in operational risk associated
with manual processing.
"Introducing much needed efficiencies, automation and scale
for non-cleared derivatives helps all market participants adjust
to margin, capital and regulatory changes that are taking
place," said Ken Lester, managing director at NISA Investment
Advisors, a fixed income and derivatives asset manager.
"We are very pleased that innovative firms like trueEX are
responding to pressing needs in the fixed-income markets."
He said that the development also lays the foundation for
improvements in other non-cleared products such as swaptions,
total return swaps and repo markets. Four currencies are
included at launch and the initial focus will be on expanding
the currency base.
Although trueEX will become the first venue to offer trading
of uncleared contracts alongside cleared trades, efforts are
ongoing elsewhere to bridge the gap between the two markets and
align efficiencies. Earlier this month, LCH SwapClear took its
first steps outside of the cleared world with the launch of
SwapAgent, a service designed to increase standardisation,
efficiency and simplicity in the bilateral derivatives market.
For SEF operators, the uncleared market may offer greater
opportunities than its cleared counterpart as they seek to
increase market share. Under Dodd-Frank rules, swaps mandated
for clearing must be submitted for mandatory execution on
registered venues once they are made available to trade. Through
the MAT process, penned by the CFTC, platforms have been
reluctant to launch new products that would ultimately be forced
into the execution mandate, for fear of a market backlash.
"There's a lot of flexibility in the non-cleared market as
you don't have mandated execution," said Hirani. "We see
uncleared swaps as crucial from a market share perspective, both
in acquiring new clients and acquiring new depths with our
existing clients."
On its registered SEF, trueEX has executed over US$2.8trn of
interest rate swaps trades and US$14trn in post-trade services
such as compression trades. In October, the platform accounted
for over 20% of dealer-to-client volumes, a five-fold market
share increase over the previous six months.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)