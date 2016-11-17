BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
Nov 17 Invista SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 revenue of 30,208 zlotys ($7,253.69) versus 7,562 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 320,272 zlotys versus loss of 137,222 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1645 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement