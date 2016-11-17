BRIEF-Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical sees FY 2016 net profit up 107 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 107 percent, or to be 190 million yuan
Nov 17 Brighter AB <BRIG.ST >:
* Said on Wednesday its subsidiary Camanio Care AB had decided to carry out private placement of units of total of 9.4 million Swedish crowns ($1 million)
* One unit to consist of two shares and one warrant
* Subscription price is 8.40 crowns per share
* Issue of units is directed towards consortium of private investors, mainly Capmate AB, Myacom Investment AB and Beantra Konsult AB
* Reason for issue of units is to strengthen Camanio Care's financial position before listing planned for Q1 2017
* Following issue of units Brighter's holding in Camanio Care would fall to about 47 pct from 60 pct
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Said on Wednesday it had received from Ernesto Bertarelli, Donata Guichard-Bertarelli, Maria-Iris Bertarelli, and Ralf Arnold, Markus Kühnle and Thomas Terhorst the notification that they have combined their respective shareholdings in Santhera to form a new shareholder group