Nov 17 Marvipol SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, Prosta Tower, signed a preliminary agreement with a Germany-based company to sell land, rights to building "Prosta Tower" and other assets and rights

* The total net purchase price will be set in the final agreement; it is estimated at 26.7 million euros ($28.54 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9354 euros)