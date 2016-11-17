BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Nov 17 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:
* Expects to accelerate acquisitions pace in view of solid group financial structure.
* Tourism business in France will stabilise this year after FY 2015/16 was hurt by security fears, floods, strikes but CEO says "not expecting miracles" in France.
* Expects upturn in its remote sites business in H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri