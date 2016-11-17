LONDON Nov 17 Euro zone government bond yields
fell in early trade on Thursday, after a surprise bond-buying
operation by the Bank of Japan helped bring some calm to
battered fixed income markets.
Yields on Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell after the
Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced its first special
fixed-rate buying operation under its revamped monetary policy
framework.
This together with a fall in U.S. Treasury yields set the
tone for trade in European bond markets, which have taken a
beating in the past week on expectations that the economic
polices of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will fuel
inflation.
The Bund future rose 27 ticks to 160.59, while
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 2 basis points
at 0.29 percent. Other euro zone bond yields were
1-3 bps lower on the day.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)