Nov 17Endor AG :

* Said on Wednesday had closed license agreement for PlayStation 4 accessories with Sony Computer Entertainment Europe Limited

* Said good sales of the previous year quarter were not achieved in Q3

* Overall result for the year 2016 now traditionally depends on Christmas business

* 2017 sales and earnings are to be significantly increased by new products for PlayStation 4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)