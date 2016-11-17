Nov 17 Constantin Medien AG :
* Said on Wednesday Group sales amounted to 365.7 million
euros ($390.97 million) after nine months, compared to 329.0
million euros in the same period last year (+11.2 percent)
* After nine months, Group profit from operations (EBIT)
amounted to 17.6 million euros and was below the prior year's
level of 24.6 million euros
* Showed a net profit of 3.5 million euros for the first
nine months, after 8.6 million euros in the same period last
year
* Previous guidance in terms of profit from operations
(EBIT) from 29 million to 33 million euros and earnings
attributable to shareholders from 6 million to 9 million euros
will be unchanged
* Due to the operating business development to date, from
today's perspective the management board is now assuming group
sales of 522 million to 562 million euros (previously: 550
million to 590 million euros) in 2016
($1 = 0.9354 euros)
