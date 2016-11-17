Johnson & Johnson to buy Actelion for $30 bln. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, Jan 26 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Nov 17Warsaw Stock Exchage (WSE):
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to resume trading of shares of B2Bpartner SA, Inno-Gene SA and Provecta IT SA as of Nov. 17 as the companies published their quarterly reports for Q3 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2g11FTX
Further company coverage:,,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 26 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Co-Operative bank p.l.c. ( "bank") is today providing an update with regards to its previous guidance on capital.
* Nav per share of 558 pence and total return of 24.1% at 31 december 2016