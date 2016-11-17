Nov 17 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel and CFO Marc Rolland tell analysts:

* Sodexo confident on Britain though may seee some tensions on public contracts due to Brexit - CEO

* CFO says looking to spend a little more than one-third of cash flow on M&A

* CFO says group not eyeing transformational deals, eyeing small, medium-sized deals in facilities management, benefits and rewards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)