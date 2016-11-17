Nov 17 Universal American Corp :
* Wellcare to acquire Universal American Corp.
* Deal for $10.00 per share of common stock
* Transaction is expected to be funded by Wellcare through
available cash on hand
* Transaction expected to be accretive to Wellcare's
earnings
* Deal expected to produce $0.70-$0.80 of accretion to
Wellcare in second year after closing
* Wellcare expects annual synergies of approximately $25
million to $30 million by 2019 from deal
* Proposed price for Universal American's common shares
implies an equity value of approximately $600 million
* Deal is expected to produce $0.60 to $0.70 of accretion to
Wellcare's adjusted earnings per share in first year after
closing
* Acquisition is expected to add about 65,000 MA members in
Houston-Beaumont, Texas to Wellcare's medicare health plans
membership
* With retirement of company's preferred shares and its
convertible debt, transaction would be valued at approximately
$800 million
* Acquisition expected to add about 14,000 MA members in
northeast, primarily in New York, to Wellcare's medicare health
plans membership
