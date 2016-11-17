Nov 17 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Said on Thursday, convenes EGM to propose a fully underwritten rights issue of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.2 million)

* Board resolved to call for EGM to be held on Dec. 8, 2016 to resolve rights issue

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4927 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)