LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Mediobanca has set out plans to
improve the return on equity at its corporate and investment
bank by four percentage points to 13% over the next three years.
The Italian lender wants to focus on capital-light
businesses, such as corporate finance, as well as boost its
equity sales capability and credit management businesses.
The latter, which encompass factoring as well as a division
focused on managing non-performing loans, have particularly
attractive ROEs of up to 40%, said chief executive Alberto Nagel
at an investor event.
Mediobanca has long prided itself on being the firm of
choice for high-end advisory work for major Italian
organisations. It is currently advising Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena on its latest recapitalisation plans alongside JP
Morgan.
Nagel now wants to expand further outside its domestic
market as well as extend down into the mid-market space in
Italy. "We think we can cover clients in a more effective way by
empowering our client coverage and building a mid-cap platform,"
he said.
For the last five years revenues in the division have been
resilient at between 550m and 620m annually. Now Nagel said he
wanted to build on this base. The group already has pan-European
capability in financials but now wants to develop this across
other sectors.
"We want to enhance client coverage in specific industries
and customer segments and improve the size of our speciality
finance businesses," said Nagel.
Mediobanca also wants to expand its equity capital market
franchise beyond its core Italian market as the same time
widening its equity sales coverage in the secondary market.
The CIB has an enviable ratio of costs to income of just
40%, primarily because it does not have a fixed income and
currencies trading business on any scale.
"We operate more like a boutique than many banks who have
80% of their revenues from FICC trading and only 20% from
clients," said Nagel.
Larger debt trading businesses commonly have costs-to-income
ratios of over 60%.
The biggest initiatives will be developing the mid-market
corporate finance capability and the bank's Creditech platform
for managing NPL portfolios.
Mediobanca believes there is large opportunity here,
estimating that of the 341bn of NPLs in Italy just 36bn were
sold by banks in the last four calendar years. Creditech can
manage loans as well as advise on their sale.
The group's purchase of London credit manager Cairn Capital
last year is also helping this push into the NPL arena.
Mediobanca said it will also seek to develop a larger role in
the asset-backed securities market on the primary side, as well
as seek further acquisitions of credit managers.
These could partially be funded by the sale of stakes in
insurer Generali and other businesses raising an anticipated
1.3bn.
