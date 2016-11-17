BRIEF-Ablynx's partner Merck reports encouraging results with nanobody
* Ablynx's partner, Merck KGaA, reports encouraging results with the bi-specific nanobody anti-il-17a/f (m1095) in a phase ib clinical study in patients with psoriasis
Nov 17 Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :
* EU grants 2.1 million euro ($2.24 million) to Phase Holographic Imaging and Malmö University with partners for joint cancer research
* Says Alcon launches new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Reports FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)(+340% year-on-year) from sales of its lead product Raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)