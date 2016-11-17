BRIEF-Ablynx's partner Merck reports encouraging results with nanobody
* Ablynx's partner, Merck KGaA, reports encouraging results with the bi-specific nanobody anti-il-17a/f (m1095) in a phase ib clinical study in patients with psoriasis
Nov 17 Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) :
* University Hospital in Mainz, Germany and Pharmacolog signed agreements regarding the use of DrugLog in the preparation and dosage of intravenous drugs at hospital pharmacies
* The agreement includes the implementation of around 1,000 tests with DrugLog, with the option to extend the agreement for additional tests
Alcon launches new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery
Reports FY net revenues of 19.0 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)(+340% year-on-year) from sales of its lead product Raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON)