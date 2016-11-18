Nov 18 Marketing Group Plc :

* Q3 EPS 0.0179 euro

* Q3 revenue 6.2 million euros ($6.6 million)

* Q3 EBITDA of 0.6 million euros

* Says in Q3 co is slightly ahead of forecast for revenue and in line with seasonally adjusted expectations on profit

* Over next 3 months plans to continue to grow by acquisition strategy Source text for Eikon:

