BRIEF-Internap Corp enters into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Co, certain lenders, Jefferies finance entered into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement-SEC filing
Nov 18 Marketing Group Plc :
* Q3 EPS 0.0179 euro
* Q3 revenue 6.2 million euros ($6.6 million)
* Q3 EBITDA of 0.6 million euros
* Says in Q3 co is slightly ahead of forecast for revenue and in line with seasonally adjusted expectations on profit
* Over next 3 months plans to continue to grow by acquisition strategy Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co, certain lenders, Jefferies finance entered into a third amendment and waiver to credit agreement-SEC filing
* KEYW ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND SCHEDULES Q4 AND YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: