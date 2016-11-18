Nov 18Msg Life AG :

* Said on Thursday Msg Life Central Europe GmbH, unit of Msg Life ag, was awarded a contract by its new customer Canada Life Group Services Limited

* For msg life, the contract is worth around 20 million euros ($21.19 million) in total

* Work on the project is due to start soon and will take three years in total

