UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18Hofseth Biocare :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 operating revenues of 3.6 million Norwegian crowns ($420,000) versus 16.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 41.2 million crowns versus loss 11.5 million crowns
* Q3 operating expenses amounted to 49.2 million crowns (32.3 million crowns year ago), including inventory write-offs of 25.9 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.5721 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources