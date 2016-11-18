BRIEF-First South Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Quarterly net interest income $8.42 million versus $7.73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Banca IFIS SpA :
* Said on Thursday it purchased an unsecured non-performing consumer loans portfolio on the domestic market for a total nominal value of 75.6 million euros ($80.11 million)
* The portfolio, containing over 6,400 positions, mainly consists of personal loans (89 percent)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Quarterly net interest income $8.42 million versus $7.73 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* WSFS REPORTS 4Q 2016 EPS OF $0.56, A 22% INCREASE OVER 4Q 2015, AND 2016 NET INCOME OF $64.1 MILLION, A 20% INCREASE OVER 2015; NET REVENUE IMPROVES 14% OVER 4Q 2015 DRIVEN BY STRONG ORGANIC AND ACQUISITION GROWTH IN LOANS, DEPOSITS, AND FEE INCOME