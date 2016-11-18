Nov 18 Banca IFIS SpA :

* Said on Thursday it purchased an unsecured non-performing consumer loans portfolio on the domestic market for a total nominal value of 75.6 million euros ($80.11 million)

* The portfolio, containing over 6,400 positions, mainly consists of personal loans (89 percent)

($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)