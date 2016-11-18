UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Industrial Milk Company SA :
* Reported on Thursday 9-month revenue of $80.3 million versus $100.2 million a year ago
* 9-month operating profit was $46.2 million versus $52.1 million a year ago
* 9-month net profit was $17.1 million versus $21.1 million a year ago
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of $122 million, FY 2016 EBITDA of $55 million
* Expects total debt at the end of 2016 to be at $100 mln +/- $3 mln
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources