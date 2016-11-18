UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 KAP Beteiligungs AG :
* Said on Thursday Daun & Cie. AG and SvR Capital GmbH will dispose their stakes in KAP Beteiligungs to acquisition vehicle Project Diamant Bidco AG (currently still under the brand name Blitz F16-592 AG) by year-end
* Daun & Cie. AG will reduce its stake from 38.9 pct by 37.6 pct and SvR Capital GmbH will fully dispose its stake of 15.4 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources