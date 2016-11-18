Nov 18 Italia Independent Group SpA :

* Said on Thursday that 1.2 million ordinary shares were subscribed for the total value of 4.0 million euros ($4.24 million), corresponding to about 81.2 percent of the offer

* Majority shareholder Lapo Edovard Elkann has ensured the complete success of the recapitalisation operation

