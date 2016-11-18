BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Humana AB :
* Q3 operating revenue 1.7 billion Swedish crowns ($185 million) versus 1.4 billion crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 159 million crowns versus 126 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2611 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Crescita Therapeutics announces launch of Isdin product line at Brunet Pharmacy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Presbia announces price and key dates related to rights offering
* Immunotec reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results