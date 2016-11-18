Nov 18 Methorios Capital SpA :

* Said on Thursday that even though it has started negotiating with third parties also for the subscription of its capital increase, no decision has been made in this regard

* On Oct. 25, shareholders approved the capital increase for 4 million euros ($1.06 million) instead of 4.3 million euros

* Power to implement capital increase is granted for 1.8 million euros by Dec. 31 and for 2.2 million euros by Dec. 31, 2017

