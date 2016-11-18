Nov 18 Methorios Capital SpA :
* Said on Thursday that even though it has started
negotiating with third parties also for the subscription of its
capital increase, no decision has been made in this regard
* On Oct. 25, shareholders approved the capital increase for
4 million euros ($1.06 million) instead of 4.3 million euros
* Power to implement capital increase is granted for 1.8
million euros by Dec. 31 and for 2.2 million euros by Dec. 31,
2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9432 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)