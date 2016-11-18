Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* Uk's financial conduct authority says ~will say by next summer if rule changes needed in uk asset management sector

* Uk's financial conduct authority ceo andrew bailey says ~price cap on fees not good response from point of view of encouraging competition

* Uk's financial conduct authority ceo andrew bailey says ~hopes firms will start considering fca findings on asset management now and judge what is a sensible response

* Fca's bailey says ~will be keeping very close observation of asset managers now interim report published (Reporting By Huw Jones)