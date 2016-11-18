Nov 18 Curetis NV :

* 9 month net loss 10.7 million euros ($11.33 million) versus profit 13.5 million euros in the nine months ended September 30, 2015

* 9 month revenues 1.1 million euros versus 0.9 million euros in the nine months ended September 30, 2015

* 9 month operating loss 10.8 million euros versus loss 8.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9445 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)