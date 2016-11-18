BRIEF-KeyW announces public offering of common stock
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance possible future acquisitions and for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Volkswagen Ag
* Volkswagen investor TCI says jobs agreement looks like good deal for everyone
* TCI says savings targets must be hit, costs not increase in other parts of business
* Would like to see improved efficiency in capital spending and R&D, higher cash generation and management incentivised by stock onlyFurther company coverage: (Reporting By Maiya Keidan)
* Hennessy Advisors reports first quarter earnings increase of 4%
* Hilltop Holdings Inc announces financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016